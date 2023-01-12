Black Star Riders bemoan the dangers of social media on new single Catch Yourself On

Black Star Riders have released another single from their upcoming fifth album Wrong Side Of Paradise. The new song, Catch Yourself On, finds frontman Ricky Warwick railing against the dangers of social media.

“'Catch Yourself On' is a phrase often used in my home country of Northern Ireland," says frontman Ricky Warwick. "It’s used to tell someone to ‘stop being ridiculous’ or ‘to get real’.

"We’re sadly becoming slaves to technology and social media (guilty as charged). We don’t think twice about sharing our inner most feelings and thoughts with a world of strangers… We seem to be losing the ability to think for ourselves. Technology is controlling us, instead we should be controlling technology. It feels like it’s already surpassing human interaction."

Wrong Side Of Paradise was recorded at Studio 606 in Northridge, California, and Toochtoon Sound in Redmond, Oregon, with longtime producer Jay Ruston. It's the follow-up to 2019's Another State of Grace, the last album the band made with former Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham before he announced his departure from the lineup.

Gorham will return to the band's touring lineup when they hit the road to celebrate their 10th anniversary with a run of UK dates in February 2023, with support from Michael Monroe and Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons. The Black Star Riders dates are preceded by a series of in-store appearances from Warwick. Full dates below.

Black Star Riders 10th Anniversary UK Tour

Feb 11: Belfast Limelight, UK*

Feb 13: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 15: Norwich UEA

Feb 16: Ipswich Corn Exchange

Feb 17: Manchester O2 Ritz

Feb 18: Wolverhampton KK's Steel Mill

Feb 19: Leeds O2 Academy

Feb 21: Cardiff Tramshed

Feb 22: Bristol O2 Academy

Feb 23: Glasgow SWG3

Feb 24: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Feb 26: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

*support from Trucker Diablo

Tickets are on sale now.

Jan 20: Edinburgh Assai Records, 1pm

Jan 20: Glasgow LoveMusic, 7pm

Jan 21: Sunderland HMV, 2pm

Jan 21: Newcastle Reflex, 6pm

Jan 22: Leeds Crash Records, 2pm

Jan 22: Huddersfield The Parish, 7pm

Jan 23: Manchester HMV, 6pm

Jan 24: Liverpool Phase One, 7pm

Jan 25: Birmingham HMV The Vault, 6pm

Jan 26: Kingston Banquet Records, 7pm

Jan 27: Norwich Soundclash, 6pm

Jan 28: Crawley HMV, 1pm

Jan 28: Brighton Resident, 6.30pm

Jan 29: Reading HMV, 1pm

Jan 29: Oxford Truck, 6pm

Jan 30: Southsea Pie & Vinyl, 1pm

Jan 30: Southampton HMV, 5pm

Jan 31: London Rough Trade East, 7pm

Feb 01: Cambridge Relevant Record Cafe, 5pm

Feb 02: Leicester HMV 5pm