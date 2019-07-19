Black Sabbath vinyl box set from the Ozzy years set for release

Rhino Records have announced that they’ll released a Black Sabbath vinyl box set in the US later this year.

The Vinyl Collection 1970-1978 will feature eight albums featuring frontman Ozzy Osbourne and will also come with a disc of mono singles titled Monomania.

All nine discs will be pressed on heavyweight 180g vinyl, while a 7-inch single featuring Evil Woman (Don't Play Your Games With Me) and the b-side Wicked World will also be packed in.

The albums are 1970’s Black Sabbath and Paranoid, 1971’s Master Of Reality, 1972’s Vol. 4, 1973’s Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, 1975’s Sabotage, 1976’s Technical Ecstasy and Never Say Die! from 1978.

Black Sabbath: The Vinyl Collection 1970-1978 will be released on September 6 and is limited to just 3000 copies.

It's now available to pre-order from Amazon.

Earlier this week, Ozzy’s wife and manager Sharon Osbourne explained why the vocalist didn’t attend Black Sabbath’s recent Lifetime Achievement Grammy ceremony in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, a major exhibition celebrating 50 years of Black Sabbath is currently open in Birmingham and will run through September 29.

(Image credit: Rhino Records)

Black Sabbath: The Vinyl Collection 1970-1978

Black Sabbath

Paranoid

Master Of Reality

Vol 4

Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

Sabotage

Technical Ecstasy

Never Say Die!

Monomania

Monomania tracklist

Side 1

1. Evil Woman (Don't Play Your Games With Me)

2. Wicked World

3. The Wizard

4. Iron Man (Edit)

Side 2

1. Paranoid

2. Into The Void (Edit)

3. Sabbath, Bloody Sabbath (Edit)

4. It's Alright

5. Radio Spot for Black Sabbath