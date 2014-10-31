Iommi writes TV track

Tony Iommi has written a short track for an upcoming episode of US TV drama series CSI – and he says he'd love to do it again.

Black Sabbath appeared on the long-running show in May 2013, where they debuted End Of The Beginning from acclaimed album 13. Their track Dear Father from the same record was used on later in the year.

Now Iommi – whose work schedule has been cut back as a result of ongoing cancer treatment – has produced a solo piece for the current season.

He says on his website: “I’m getting back in the studio, having tried to make myself rest after the tours. I’m writing – mostly just putting ideas down rather than complete songs. I like to create all sorts of moods with my music and then decide later how they might be used.

“One specific piece is for the CSI TV series that will be aired in the US on November 9. I was asked if I’d be interested, so I had a look at the footage and came up with an idea the producers seemed to like.

“It’s not very long but it was different working with images rather than just music – I’d certainly be up for doing more.”

In an exclusive interview with Metal Hammer, frontman Ozzy Osbourne recently confirmed that Sabbath are planning a final album and tour. He later discussed the chances of estranged drummer Bill Ward returning for the veterans’ last act.

Ozzy said: “I hope Bill Ward can get his stuff together to do this because one of the biggest things I’m proud of in my life was that Black Sabbath wasn’t a band created by some business mogul in London or New York. We were four guys who had a great idea and it worked from record one.”