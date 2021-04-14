Black Sabbath to launch super deluxe version of Sabotage

The Black Sabbath reissue programme continues apace, with the latest classic album to undergo a super deluxe edition makeover 1975's Sabotage.

Sabotage was made at a time when Sabbath were were at war with their manager, and unravelling mentally. "We were in the studio one day and in court or meeting with lawyers the next,” said Tony Iommi.

His anger and anxiety fed into Sabotage. “The sound was a bit harder than Sabbath Bloody Sabbath,” he explained. “My guitar sound was harder. That was brought on by all the aggravation we felt over all the business with management and lawyers."

The end result was an album that reached No. 7 in The UK, and although it made only No.28 in the US – a disappointment after four consecutive Top 20 albums – it was highly praised by Rolling Stone magazine, who described Sabotage as "not only Black Sabbath’s best record since Paranoid, it might be their best ever.”

The new super deluxe edition will be available in 4CD and quadruple vinyl variants. Each comes with a replica of the Japanese 7" single Am I Going Insane (Radio)/Hole In The Sky. The former track has already been released to streaming platforms.

Completing the release will be 16 live tracks recorded at the Asbury Park Convention Hall in New Jersey on August 5, 1975. Originally taped for the King Biscuit Flower Hour syndicated radio show, three of the tracks were previously released on the Past Lives album in 2002. Full tracklist below.

The super deluxe edition of Sabotage will be released on June 11.

Black Sabbath: Sabotage Super Deluxe Edition tracklist

CD Disc One: Original Album Remastered

Hole In The Sky

Don’t Start (Too Late)

Symptom Of The Universe

Megalomania

Thrill Of It All

Supertzar

Am I Going Insane (Radio)

The Writ

CD Disc Two: North American Tour Live ’75

Supertzar/Killing Yourself To Live *

Hole In The Sky

Snowblind *

Symptom Of The Universe

War Pigs *

Megalomania

Sabbra Cadabra *

Jam 1 including guitar solo *

Jam 2 including drum solo *

Supernaut *

Iron Man *

CD Disc Three: North American Tour Live ’75

Guitar Solo including excerpts of Orchid and Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor *

Black Sabbath *

Spiral Architect *

Embryo/Children Of The Grave *

Paranoid *

7" single

Am I Going Insane (Radio) – Single Edit

Hole In The Sky

LP One: Original Album Remastered

Side One

Hole In The Sky

Don’t Start (Too Late)

Symptom Of The Universe

Megalomania

Side Two

Thrill Of It All

Supertzar

Am I Going Insane (Radio)

The Writ

LP Two: North American Tour Live ’75

Side Three

Supertzar/Killing Yourself To Live *

Hole In The Sky

Snowblind *

Side Four

Symptom Of The Universe

War Pigs *

LP Three: North American Tour Live ’75

Side Five

Megalomania *

Sabbra Cadabra *

Side Six

Jam 1 including guitar solo *

Jam 2 including drum solo *

Supernaut

LP Four: North American Tour Live ’75

Side Seven

Iron Man *

Guitar Solo including excerpts of Orchid and Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor *

Black Sabbath *

Side Eight

Spiral Architect *

Embryo/Children Of The Grave *

Paranoid *

7 Single

Am I Going Insane (Radio) – Single Edit

Hole In The Sky

* previously unreleased