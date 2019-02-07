Black Sabbath exhibition set for their home town of Birmingham

A major exhibition dedicated to Black Sabbath, their legacy and their fans, is to take place later this year in their home town of Birmingham.

It’s been brought together by Home Of Metal in conjunction with Birmingham's Museums Trust and has been organised in celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary.

The exhibition will run from June 22 until September 29 at the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery and “will capture Black Sabbath from the perspective of their fans, to show the impact and cultural legacy of the band as pioneers of heavy metal, and to celebrate this unique, significant part of British music heritage.”

Fans will be able to see memorabilia related to the rock icons, personal items donated by the band and a massive collection of more than 3000 portraits of fans from all over the world.

Ozzy Osbourne says: “It’s an honour to be a part of the Home Of Metal. I am just a guy from Birmingham who’s been blessed to have had such dedicated fans throughout my career. Like I’ve always said, I am nothing without them.”

I’ve always maintained that Sabbath fans are the most loyal and honest and most independently minded of all Geezer Butler

Tony Iommi adds: “Fans are our lifeblood – they've always been there to support us,” while Geezer Butler says: “I’ve always maintained that Sabbath fans are the most loyal and honest and most independently minded of all.

“I thank each and everyone of them for their incredible support over the years."

Bill Ward says: “You’re a Sabbath fan, and everything about you is beautiful and worthwhile. I’m so grateful to have played for you, and met you in the heart and soul of each song. Stay safe, be good to yourselves, and rock forever and ever.”

Tickets for Home of Metal: Black Sabbath - 50 Years will go on sale from mid-March from the company’s official website.

In addition to the Sabbath exhibition, Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, The New Art Gallery Walsall, MAC (Midlands Art Centre) Eastside Projects, and Centrala will also run events from May until September celebrating the the history, art and culture of heavy metal.

