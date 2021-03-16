Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward says he would “love” Black Sabbath to reunite for a new album

In a new interview, Black Sabbath co-founder Bill Ward, has stated that he would “love” to make a new album with the band’s original members.

Despite Black Sabbath concluding their 40-year career in 2017 with their farewell tour The End, Ward, who left the group in 2012 due to alleged physical and contractual issues, has stated that he is “not done” with the band’s legacy.

In conversation with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM, the drummer expresses his interest for Black Sabbath to reunite for another studio album. He explains: “I’m not done with the Black Sabbath legacy, I haven’t been done. I was made done, but I’m not done. So, the others might be done, but I’m not.

"But being realistic about that, as far as touring with Black Sabbath, I don’t have the chops, and I don’t have the ability to drive a band like that on stage. I have to be back to 60 years old to be able to do that.

But while a tour might be off the cards, Ward admits he'd jump at the chance to record some new music. “I would love to do a studio album with Sabbath, with all the original members. I’m just saying that — I’m just floating that out there. I haven’t talked to anybody about that or anything else. But I’m not done.”

“So, the other three might be done, and I respect that, but no, I’m not done. I think as long as we all exist and we’re still breathing in air, I think we have every possibility of making some great music together.”

Back in 2019, Ward opened up about his desires to play "one last gig" with the band after missing the band's final shows in 2017. Those comments were followed by bassist Geezer Butler, who told Classic Rock: “If it came up I wouldn’t say never. I can’t imagine it ever happening, but then I said that about the Sabbath tour, and it happened, so who am I to know?”