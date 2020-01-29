Black Sabbath announce "completely in the dark" listening parties

Black Sabbath have announced a pair of listening parties in London to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the debut, self-titled album.

The event will occur at Number 10, a venue in London's fashionable Hackney district, on Feb 11. Organised by Pitchback Playback, the listening session will take place in complete darkness.

"Pitchback Playback is a series of listening sessions where music fans can listen to upcoming album releases and classic LPs like never before in cinemas and other intimate spaces," say the organisers.

They add: "Not only that, they elevate the experience of listening to the music by staging it completely in the dark - providing the most immersive, detailed and visceral sound experience possible. Sabbath fans now have an opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the debut album Black Sabbath in a uniquely heightened sensory experience."

There will be two sessions: one at 7.30pm and one at 8.30pm, and tickets are on sale now. The band will not be attending.

Black Sabbath was originally released on February 11 1970, and is frequently credited as the album that gave birth to Heavy Metal.