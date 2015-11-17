Black metal fans focus of documentary

A planned documentary following the lives of three black metal fans from Iran, Columbia and Greece is seeking crowdfunding to make it a reality.

Work started on Blackhearts in 2011 but with material gathered, Norwegian filmmakers need funds to aid in post-production.

They say: “We’ve managed to raise most of the funding needed already, but we’ve come to a crucial point in the process where we need a proper budget to ensure the quality of the final outcome.

“We need to make sure we have enough time for our editor and assistant editor to work their magic, we need to finish the sound design and do the colour grading.“

They continue: “In short we want to finish the rest of the post-production with the same level of high production value and attention to detail as we have done so far and make the best possible film for you to see.”

Bands including Mayhem, Darkthrone, Enslaved, Thorns, Satyricon and Emperor have donated perks for campaign backers.

These include a video chat with Nocturno Culto of Darkthrone, a partly burned studded wristband used by Frost of Satyricon, and a share of producer Christian Falch’s soul. The campaign will run until December 17. Find out more via the drive’s IndieGoGo page.