“Hope everybody is ready to rock & roll with us!” The Black Crowes announce 35 shows in North America, the UK and Europe

The Black Crowes have announced shows in North America, the UK and Europe shows in support of their first new album in 15 years, Happiness Bastards.

Having announced the album earlier this month, and shared lead-off single Wanting and Waiting, the band are continuing their 40th anniversary celebrations with shows in the US, the UK and mainland Europe.



The North American dates commence on April 2 at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee and run through to May 7, when the Robinson brothers will drop the curtain on the trek at the The Met Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. UK dates kick off on May 14 at Manchester's O2 Apollo, and run through to June 9, when the band round off their visit with an appearance at the STONE & MUSIC festival in Spain.



Speaking of the upcoming dates, vocalist Chris Robinson said, “Hope everybody is ready to rock & roll with us on the Happiness Bastards Tour this spring! We’re excited to be playing songs from our new album along with some deeper tracks, juicy covers, and the songs you want to hear!”

The band's Happiness Bastards tour will call at:



Apr 02: Nashville Grand Ole Opry House, TN

Apr 03: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Apr 05: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Apr 06: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Apr 08: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Apr 10: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

Apr 12: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Apr 13: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Apr 15: Seattle McCaw Hall, WA

Apr 16: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Canada

Apr 19: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Apr 20: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Apr 23: Montreal MTELUS, Canada

Apr 24: Toronto Massey Hall, Canada

Apr 27: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Apr 28: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Apr 30: Washington D.C. The Anthem, DC

May 01: Charlotte Ovens Auditorium, NC

May 03 Bethlehem The Wind Creek Event Center, PA

May 04: Atlantic City Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort, NJ

May 07: Philadelphia The Met Philadelphia, PA

May 14: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

May 15: London Eventim Apollo, UK

May 17: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

May 18: Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls, UK

May 21: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

May 22: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Holland

May 24: Paris L'Olympia, France

May 27: Milan Teatro Arcimboldi Milano, Italy

May 29: Frankfurt Alte Oper, Germany

May 30: Stuttgart Liederhalle, Germany

Jun 01: Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall, Germany

Jun 04: Copenhagen Falkonersalen, Denmark

Jun 05/08: Sweden Rock Festival, SWE

Jun 09: STONE & MUSIC Festival, ES

"Happiness Bastards is our love letter to rock'n'roll,” says Chris Robinson. “Rich and I are always writing and creating music; that has never stopped for us, and it is always where we find harmony together. This record represents that.”

“This album is a continuation of our story as a band,” adds guitarist Rich Robinson. “Our years of experience writing and making music and touring the world are represented in this record, and we were brilliantly guided by one of the best producers in the business, Jay Joyce. I am incredibly proud of what we put together.”