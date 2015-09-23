Black Breath are streaming their new album in full

Notorious crusty bastards Black Breath are releasing new album Slaves Beyond Death on 25 September, but Metal Hammer is exclusively streaming it now!

Following on from 2012’s Sentenced To Life, this deliciously dirty d-beat record was recorded at GodCity with Converge’s Kurt Ballou at the recording helm.

With elements of Entombed layered amongst the bleak brutality of these sinister Seattle natives, Black Breath are as ever not for the faint-hearted. Don’t believe us? Check it out.

Black Breath are touring the US at the following dates:

23 September: Boardwalk, Sacramento, CA

24 September: Catalyst Atrium, Santa Cruz, CA

26 September: Highline, Seattle, WA

27 September: Hawthorne Theater, Portland, OR

12 November: The Korova, San Antonio, TX

17 November: Oakland Metro, Oakland, CA

18 November: Whisky A Go Go, West Hollywood, CA

19 November: The Constellation Room, Santa Ana, CA

20 November: Soda Bar, San Diego, CA]

Slaves Beyond Death is available worldwide on CD and digital formats from September 25th, via Southern Lord.