Biohazard play down porn link

Biohazard drummer Danny Schuler believes the band’s music could have become overwhelmed by former frontman Evan Seinfeld’s porn connections.

He left the band in 2011 after building a career in the adult industry with now ex-wife and porn star Tera Patrick, and he’s appeared in several movies under the name Spyder Jonez.

But Schuler says he hasn’t seen any change in Biohazard’s audience as a result of Seinfeld’s activities – and he feels that’s good news.

The drummer tells Met Al Metal: “I never saw a connection between what we were trying to say and pornography. I never wanted that connection; I never saw that connection.

“Sex is such a powerful thing – if you involved sex in anything you’re doing, the sex will always overwhelm anything you’re trying to say.”

He argues: “To me, Biohazard has always been about rising above the shit in life that fucks you up. We’ve always had the band to express things that bothered us. I don’t see the tie-in with pornography. I never wanted it there and I’m glad it’s gone.”

But he adds: “I know it’s funny; I know it’s great to joke about it. But when my kids go online and they search ‘Biohazard’ and porno comes up instead of music – that sucks. We’re trying to do positive things. Good things.”

Asked why Seinfeld left the band, Schuler admits: “I have no idea. I got an email saying he quit, and that was the end of that. You’d have to ask him.”

Guitarist and vocalist Billy Graziadei recently said the band were working on heavier material for what will be their tenth album.