Billy Talent deep into writing process

Billy Talent are deep into the follow-up to their last full studio outing Dead Silence, they’ve confirmed.

Last month they launched Hits, a 14-track recording charting their career so far, which included two new tracks. Now frontman Benjamin Kowalewicz says they’re writing more fresh material for a new release and describes the process as a “new chapter” for the band.

He tells Canoe.ca: “I think we have seven to nine songs that we’re flirting with at this point. It’s been a really fun and nostalgic process putting this whole Hits thing together but I’m really excited to get down to something brand new – a new chapter.”

They released new track Kingdom Of Zod last month and Kowalewicz says they wrote it following the death of drummer Aaron Solowoniuk’s brother.

He adds: “It was awful and it shattered us. Through that, guitarist Ian D’Sa ended up writing this acoustic kind of song and sent it to us. I just remember it moved me to tears. We’ve never done that before in our 21 years.

“It’s perfect because Kingdom of Zod is kind of a representation of where we’re at that we can still throw down but there’s also this whole other side of us that we are exploring as well.”

