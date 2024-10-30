"Happy Halloween for all who believe, and much love to all who don't": Black Sabbath's Bill Ward shares the eerie new poem, It's Near

Bill Ward has shared a new original poem, titled It's Near.

Over recent years, the founding Black Sabbath drummer has unveiled much of his poetry, and has often shared writing around Halloween in celebration of the season. He has also previously written about the coronavirus pandemic and other seasonal holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The poem reads:

"If it’s going to take

An eerie wind a whistling wind

Let someone bring the wind

If a full and yellowish moon is needed

Bring the moon,

Thunderclaps and lightning strikes too

Promise now you’ll be there on the night

With howling dogs and ghostly wails thru and thru, Aged and now for me some 76 years,

Stillness and the ghosts in the kitchen

Shaking the oaken drawers makes my back start itching Who’s this now, an arrogant fellow,

Can’t stop talking, is he St. Vitus Dance,

No no,

Weary mice, seen Cinderella,

Falling over red crabs, and toffee apples

Marching and singing children’s songs

Give a dog a treat,

Give the cat a trick,

The pretty nurses, at the old castle

Carry dim lanterns, and a line forms

All the way to the sound of ripples from the river,

A mirage, forgotten pyramids

Safe here and bound by historic chants and laughter from a hundred years ago, We all deserve laughter,

We all deserve providence to alight itself, with joy,

Nothing at all that is prickly prickly I’ll measure

Will prosper, especially on this,

The simplest of nights

Apples bobbing, and the hand on the door, which never opens. Halloween dearest dark with laughter bright

Clicking new shoes, at the Banquet of Queens. Silly sad faces,

Sleepy children,

It’s going to take an eerie wind,

I think we’ll manage that spake The very tall happy person,

Yes we can do that xo."

Ward signs off the poem with the declaration: "Happy Halloween for all who believe xo And much love to all who don’t, Bill Ward"

A post shared by 🕊⬛️Bill Ward Official⬛️🕊 (@billwarddrummer) A photo posted by on

Earlier this year, Ward revealed that he would be interested in playing one final reunion show with Black Sabbath.

While he declined the offer to be part of the heavy metal band's reunion tour in 2012 due to an alleged "unreasonable contract", in July, the drummer declared via X that he would be up for "playing some of everyone’s old favourites", adding: "Loved playing them then, I’d love to play them one last time.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I’m not going to talk about my health publicly except to say, everyday I’m pretty good for 76 years old, I’m active musically every day, and I have a very busy and gratifying life. Love you all, all the fucking time.”