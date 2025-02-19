Former Yes and King Crimson drummer Bill Bruford has spoken about the discontent that marked the former's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Bruford is asked about his memories of the day, when the two incarnations of Yes in existence at the time – the Yes led by Steve Howe and Alan White, and Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman – sat at adjacent tables but ignored each other.

"There was always a civil war happening, and that’s part of the reason you don’t want to spend too much time in these bands," says Bruford. "Because there’s always something like that going on. I don’t recall much about it other than I just said, 'Well, Alan can play the drums on this. I don’t want to play drums on this thing.' But I was happy to attend and lend whatever enthusiasm I could to the event.

"But I think that Jon and Steve were getting on very badly. And to this day, it’s a very odd relationship between Jon and Steve. I don’t know what happened, but something happened. But as I say, I’m an outsider now."

Bruford, who took to the stage when the band were inducted but didn't perform with them onstage, is also asked why he didn't make a speech during the ceremony.

"I could have said a few words if Rick Wakeman would have shut up," says Bruford. "He gets the ball rolling and about 20 minutes later, people are saying, 'Wind it up.'

"I felt actually really bad for Scotland Squire [widow of Chris Squire, late Yes bassist], who had her little daughter. I think Scotland wanted to say something on behalf of Chris and she would’ve gone before me and I think she was ready to do something. So I felt bad as Rick went on, but hey, that’s rock and roll for you."

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the ceremony's aftermath, Scotland Squire posted on the YesFans forum to say that she didn't blame Wakeman for denying her the opportunity to speak.

"I had a very nice speech prepared to honour Chris, and Xilan [their daughter] and I wanted on Chris' behalf to thank everyone, especially the fans (but mainly Xi and I wanted to honour Chris for the great musician he was.)

"I am not here to blame anyone for why we didn't get to speak, but there are time constraints with these shows and the whole time Rick was talking there was a monitor flashing 'wrap it up'.

"Also, for the record, I didn't refuse to go up and talk. After Rick was done he handed me the award but everyone was just being ushered off stage. The whole thing was awkward.

"I know Rick's heart and he didn't do anything to diss me, Xilan or Chris. I think it was just not planned very well. I really should have gone and spoken before Rick... but how do you follow that act anyway? This is all written with love in my heart."

Elsewhere in the interview, Bruford reveals that he's never listened to Tales From Topographic Oceans, the album Yes made after he left the band in 1973, and expresses surprise when told that the double album features just four songs.

"Wow," says Bruford. "That’s too much for me, probably."

In 2017, Prog magazine spoke to the other Yes members about their tumultuous Hall Of Fame induction.

The super deluxe edition of Yes's Close To The Edge is released on March 7. Bill Bruford's current band, the Pete Roth Trio, play at The Verdict in Brighton this Friday and have UK and European dates lined up over the next few months.