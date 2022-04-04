Comedian Bill Bailey really wants to join Wardruna, because of course he does

(Image credit: Future)

Bill Bailey has revealed his love of Warduna – and said that he’d like to join the Norwegian pagan folk collective.

The comedian/musician/Strictly Come Dancing winner interviews Wardruna frontman and mastermind Einar Selvik exclusively in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer, where he reveals his love of the band’s 2021 album Kvitravn.

“I was invited to perform in New Zealand, and I was in quarantine for two weeks in a hotel,” says Bailey of his discovery of the band. “I started listening Kvitravn, and I was completely entranced by it.

“I was allowed out for 40 minutes a day for exercise, so every day when I went out, I had Wardruna in my headphones, and that got me through it. What I love about the music is that it’s transformative. It takes you to another place and time. It was like some kind of Norse ceremonial, tribal, processional music, but it sounds ancient and modern at the same time.”

Bailey also expressed an interest in playing percussion with Warduna.

“If you ever need a drummer or tagelharpa player, just give me a call,” he told Selvik, to which the musician replied: “That would be an honour.”

The Bill Bailey/Wardruna summit is part of Metal Hammer magazine’s brand new Innovators Issue, which features four separate covers, each featuring a different metal legend being interviewed by a special guests.

As well as Bill Bailey and Wardruna, the Innovators issues also features Meshuggah interviewed by Machine Head’s Robb Flynn, Employed To Serve’s Justine Jones interviewing Killswitch Engage and Mark Tremonti getting down to it with to German thrash legends Kreator.

Metal Hammer’s brand new Innovators Issue is on sale now.