Legendary comedian Bill Bailey wants to do another heavy metal album: "I’d be well up for another!"

Beloved British comedian Bill Bailey has revealed that he has enough material ready to start thinking about recording a second metal album. Speaking to Metal Hammer in their latest issue, Bailey discusses the possibility of recording a follow-up to Bill Bailey In Metal, the riff-heavy music album he released in 2011 following his acclaimed appearance at UK rock and metal festival Sonisphere earlier that year.

“That’s a good point actually, I was thinking about it the other day while I was archiving a load of old stuff," he explains. "There’s a whole bunch of new songs I’ve written that would suit the metal treatment. When that album was made, it was very much a response to Sonisphere and in my head there could be another metal one, or another style completely. There might be a rock one, or blues, but there’s definitely some more metal versions of songs, so when I accumulate enough of them I think there may well be another In Metal release. I’d love to do a follow-up.”

Speaking about the experience of recording the album, he adds: “It was so much fun! We did it in a studio down in Wandsworth, with these amazing old microphones with the brilliant ambience of the studio. I really loved the production job on it, so full of these rich sounds, and I’d be well up for another release like it. Maybe at the end of this tour, when I’ve got all the songs up and running, I can do a demo and see what we can do about it.”

Bill Bailey has spoken at length of his admiration for a number of heavy metal bands, with particular praise heaped upon progressively-minded artists like Opeth and Mastodon. Bailey made headlines in 2020 for his star turn on the 18th season of Strictly Come Dancing, where in the semi-final he and dance partner Oti Mabuse performed a tango to Metallica classic Enter Sandman. Bailey and Mabuse would end up winning that season's competition.

