Bill Bailey dancing to Metallica in the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final might be the TV highlight of 2020

Metal-and-prog loving comedian Bill Bailey will dance to Metallica’s Enter Sandman in next weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing semi-final.

Having twirled, whirled and pirouetted into the popular BBC TV show’s semi-final with dance partner Oti Mabuse, Bailey declared on the Strictly Come Dancing results show that he will be Tango-ing to the anthemic lead-off single from Metallica’s blockbuster ‘Black’ album next Saturday night (December 12).



Host Claudia Winkleman has stated that Bailey’s Metallica dance would be “a first” in Strictly Come Dancing’s history. It will not, however, be the first time Bailey has boldly re-interpreted Metallica’s music, for who could forget his gloriously horny re-imagining of Enter Sandman in the run up to 2011’s Sonisphere festival?

All at Metal Hammer wish Big Bad Bill, as he may or may not be known to us, the very best of luck for the rest of the competition, and sincerely hope he and Oti choose a Mastodon song to dance to should they make it through to the final.