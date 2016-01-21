Big Boy Bloater streams Swamp track

Big Boy Bloater has released a stream of his track It Came Out Of The Swamp.

It features on the bluesman’s upcoming album Luxury Hobo which was recorded with his band The Limits. It’s out on February 26 via Provogue and follows the launch of Robot Girlfriend.

Bloater said of the album: “The basic idea of the title is we are all luxury hobos these days. We get to go here, there and everywhere but no one has it the hard way now, do they?

“We all have our luxuries – it’s that juxtaposition. I think the whole album is about the modern day life and society.”

Luxury Hobo is available for pre-order now. Bloater presents The Blues Magazine Show on TeamRock Radio every Tuesday night.

Big Boy Bloater Luxury Hobo tracklist