Biffy Clyro unveil rarities record

Biffy Clyro have released an album of B-sides featuring 16 rare tracks from throughout their career.
The Scots rockers have made the album Similarities available in CD and double LP format through their website.
It comes just weeks after their triumphant headline slot at T In The Park in their homeland.
Similarities track list
- The Rain 2. Thundermonster 3. Milky 4. Fingerhut 5. Watch 6. Euphoria 7. City Of Dreadful Night 8. Sorry And Thanks 9. A Tragic World Record 10. Wooden Souvenir 11. Feverish 12. A Lonely Crowd 13. Fingers And Toes 14. No I’m Not Down 15. Break A Butterfly On A Wheel 16. Children’s Limbs