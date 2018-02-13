Beth Hart announces Live From New York - Front And Center

Beth Hart has announced that she’ll release a new CD and DVD titled Live From New York: Front And Center later this year.

It’ll launch on April 13 via Provogue Records/Mascot Label Group and Hart has marked the news by revealing a video for Tell Her You Belong To Me from the package.

It was recorded at the city’s Iridium Jazz Club and features songs from throughout her career, including tracks from her most recent album Fire On The Floor.

Live From New York - Front And Center will be released as a two-disc DVD/CD set, mixed in 5.1 stereo, and will also feature never before seen bonus material, including an exclusive interview with Hart.

The audio from the performance will also be sold separately as a digital release.

Find a full list of Hart’s 2018 tour dates below, along with the Live From New York - Front And Center cover art and tracklist.

Beth Hart Live From New York - Front And Center tracklist

CD

Let’s Get Together Baddest Blues Jazz Man Delicious Surprise Broken And Ugly St. Teresa Isolation Tell Her You Belong To Me Fat Man Love Gangster Leave The Light On As Long As I Have A Song

DVD

Let’s Get Together Baddest Blues Jazz Man Delicious Surprise St. Teresa Tell Her You Belong To Me Fat Man Leave The Light On Can’t Let Go As Long As I Have A Song

Tour Dates

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 8:00PM Palace of Fine Arts San Francisco, United States Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 8:00PM Ace Hotel Theatre Los Angeles, United States Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 8:00PM House of Blues Las Vegas, United States Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 8:00PM Balboa Theatre San Diego, United States Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 8:00PM Lensic Performing Arts Center Santa Fe, United States Friday, February 23, 2018 at 8:00PM House of Blues Dallas, United States Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 8:00PM House Of Blues Houston, United States Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 8:00PM Civic Theatre New Orleans, United States Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 8:00PM Bijou Theatre Knoxville, United States Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 8:00PM New Daisy Theatre Memphis, United States Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Tampa Bay Blues Festival St Petersburg, United States Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Regent Theater Ipswich, United Kingdom Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00PM De La Warr Pavilion Bexhill On Sea, United Kingdom Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, United Kingdom Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PM New Theater Oxford, United Kingdom Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Leas Hall Folkestone, United Kingdom Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM St David Hall Cardiff, United Kingdom Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Corn Exchange Cambridge, United Kingdom Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Opera House Blackpool, United Kingdom Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PM City Hall Hull, United Kingdom Monday, April 30, 2018 at 7:00PM Hexagon Reading, United Kingdom Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Guild Hall Portsmouth, United Kingdom Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Royal Albert Hall London, United Kingdom Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 8:00PM Cheltenham Jazz Festival Cheltenham, United Kingdom Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:00PM Ruhr Congress Bochum, Germany Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands Monday, May 14, 2018 at 8:00PM Palais Des Congres Paris, France Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Bluesfest Windsor Windsor, Canada Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 7:00PM PALAIS DE LA MUSIQUE ET DES CONGRES Strasbourg, France Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 7:00PM THEATRE SEBASTOPOL Lille, France Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Theatre Alexandre Dumas St Germain En Laye, France Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 7:00PM LE VINCI Tours, France Monday, November 19, 2018 at 7:00PM CITE DES CONGRES Nantes, France Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Theatre Femina Bordeaux, France Friday, November 23, 2018 at 7:00PM La Bourse du Travail Lyon, France Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Le Silo Marseille, France Monday, November 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Milano Teatro Dell'Arcimboldi Milan, Italy Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 8:00PM Forum Karlin Prague, Czech Republic

