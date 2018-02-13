Beth Hart announces Live From New York - Front And Center

Beth Hart has announced that she’ll release a new CD and DVD titled Live From New York: Front And Center later this year.
It’ll launch on April 13 via Provogue Records/Mascot Label Group and Hart has marked the news by revealing a video for Tell Her You Belong To Me from the package.
It was recorded at the city’s Iridium Jazz Club and features songs from throughout her career, including tracks from her most recent album Fire On The Floor.
Live From New York - Front And Center will be released as a two-disc DVD/CD set, mixed in 5.1 stereo, and will also feature never before seen bonus material, including an exclusive interview with Hart.
The audio from the performance will also be sold separately as a digital release.
Find a full list of Hart’s 2018 tour dates below, along with the Live From New York - Front And Center cover art and tracklist.
Beth Hart Live From New York - Front And Center tracklist
CD
- Let’s Get Together
- Baddest Blues
- Jazz Man
- Delicious Surprise
- Broken And Ugly
- St. Teresa
- Isolation
- Tell Her You Belong To Me
- Fat Man
- Love Gangster
- Leave The Light On
- As Long As I Have A Song
DVD
- Let’s Get Together
- Baddest Blues
- Jazz Man
- Delicious Surprise
- St. Teresa
- Tell Her You Belong To Me
- Fat Man
- Leave The Light On
- Can’t Let Go
- As Long As I Have A Song
Tour Dates
|Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Palace of Fine Arts
|San Francisco, United States
|Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Ace Hotel Theatre
|Los Angeles, United States
|Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 8:00PM
|House of Blues
|Las Vegas, United States
|Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Balboa Theatre
|San Diego, United States
|Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Lensic Performing Arts Center
|Santa Fe, United States
|Friday, February 23, 2018 at 8:00PM
|House of Blues
|Dallas, United States
|Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 8:00PM
|House Of Blues
|Houston, United States
|Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Civic Theatre
|New Orleans, United States
|Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Bijou Theatre
|Knoxville, United States
|Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 8:00PM
|New Daisy Theatre
|Memphis, United States
|Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Tampa Bay Blues Festival
|St Petersburg, United States
|Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Vicar Street
|Dublin, Ireland
|Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Regent Theater
|Ipswich, United Kingdom
|Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|De La Warr Pavilion
|Bexhill On Sea, United Kingdom
|Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Royal Concert Hall
|Nottingham, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|New Theater
|Oxford, United Kingdom
|Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Leas Hall
|Folkestone, United Kingdom
|Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|St David Hall
|Cardiff, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Corn Exchange
|Cambridge, United Kingdom
|Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Opera House
|Blackpool, United Kingdom
|Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|City Hall
|Hull, United Kingdom
|Monday, April 30, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hexagon
|Reading, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Guild Hall
|Portsmouth, United Kingdom
|Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Royal Albert Hall
|London, United Kingdom
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Cheltenham Jazz Festival
|Cheltenham, United Kingdom
|Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Ruhr Congress
|Bochum, Germany
|Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ziggo Dome
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Monday, May 14, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Palais Des Congres
|Paris, France
|Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Bluesfest Windsor
|Windsor, Canada
|Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|PALAIS DE LA MUSIQUE ET DES CONGRES
|Strasbourg, France
|Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|THEATRE SEBASTOPOL
|Lille, France
|Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Theatre Alexandre Dumas
|St Germain En Laye, France
|Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|LE VINCI
|Tours, France
|Monday, November 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|CITE DES CONGRES
|Nantes, France
|Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Theatre Femina
|Bordeaux, France
|Friday, November 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|La Bourse du Travail
|Lyon, France
|Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Le Silo
|Marseille, France
|Monday, November 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Milano Teatro Dell'Arcimboldi
|Milan, Italy
|Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Forum Karlin
|Prague, Czech Republic
