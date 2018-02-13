Trending

Beth Hart announces Live From New York - Front And Center

Beth Hart will release new CD and DVD titled Live From New York: Front And Center in April - watch video for Tell Her You Belong To Me

Beth Hart has announced that she’ll release a new CD and DVD titled Live From New York: Front And Center later this year.

It’ll launch on April 13 via Provogue Records/Mascot Label Group and Hart has marked the news by revealing a video for Tell Her You Belong To Me from the package.

It was recorded at the city’s Iridium Jazz Club and features songs from throughout her career, including tracks from her most recent album Fire On The Floor.

Live From New York - Front And Center will be released as a two-disc DVD/CD set, mixed in 5.1 stereo, and will also feature never before seen bonus material, including an exclusive interview with Hart.

The audio from the performance will also be sold separately as a digital release.

Find a full list of Hart’s 2018 tour dates below, along with the Live From New York - Front And Center cover art and tracklist.

Beth Hart Live From New York - Front And Center tracklist

CD

  1. Let’s Get Together
  2. Baddest Blues
  3. Jazz Man
  4. Delicious Surprise
  5. Broken And Ugly
  6. St. Teresa
  7. Isolation
  8. Tell Her You Belong To Me
  9. Fat Man
  10. Love Gangster
  11. Leave The Light On
  12. As Long As I Have A Song

DVD

  1. Let’s Get Together
  2. Baddest Blues
  3. Jazz Man
  4. Delicious Surprise
  5. St. Teresa
  6. Tell Her You Belong To Me
  7. Fat Man
  8. Leave The Light On
  9. Can’t Let Go
  10. As Long As I Have A Song

Tour Dates

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 8:00PMPalace of Fine ArtsSan Francisco, United States
Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 8:00PMAce Hotel TheatreLos Angeles, United States
Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 8:00PMHouse of BluesLas Vegas, United States
Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 8:00PMBalboa TheatreSan Diego, United States
Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 8:00PMLensic Performing Arts CenterSanta Fe, United States
Friday, February 23, 2018 at 8:00PMHouse of BluesDallas, United States
Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 8:00PMHouse Of BluesHouston, United States
Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 8:00PMCivic TheatreNew Orleans, United States
Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 8:00PMBijou TheatreKnoxville, United States
Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 8:00PMNew Daisy TheatreMemphis, United States
Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PMTampa Bay Blues FestivalSt Petersburg, United States
Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 7:00PMVicar StreetDublin, Ireland
Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7:00PMRegent TheaterIpswich, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00PMDe La Warr PavilionBexhill On Sea, United Kingdom
Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PMRoyal Concert HallNottingham, United Kingdom
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PMNew TheaterOxford, United Kingdom
Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PMLeas HallFolkestone, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PMSt David HallCardiff, United Kingdom
Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PMCorn ExchangeCambridge, United Kingdom
Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PMOpera HouseBlackpool, United Kingdom
Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PMCity HallHull, United Kingdom
Monday, April 30, 2018 at 7:00PMHexagonReading, United Kingdom
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PMGuild HallPortsmouth, United Kingdom
Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PMRoyal Albert HallLondon, United Kingdom
Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 8:00PMCheltenham Jazz FestivalCheltenham, United Kingdom
Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:00PMRuhr CongressBochum, Germany
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PMZiggo DomeAmsterdam, Netherlands
Monday, May 14, 2018 at 8:00PMPalais Des CongresParis, France
Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PMBluesfest WindsorWindsor, Canada
Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 7:00PMPALAIS DE LA MUSIQUE ET DES CONGRESStrasbourg, France
Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 7:00PMTHEATRE SEBASTOPOLLille, France
Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 7:00PMTheatre Alexandre DumasSt Germain En Laye, France
Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 7:00PMLE VINCITours, France
Monday, November 19, 2018 at 7:00PMCITE DES CONGRESNantes, France
Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 7:00PMTheatre FeminaBordeaux, France
Friday, November 23, 2018 at 7:00PMLa Bourse du TravailLyon, France
Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 7:00PMLe SiloMarseille, France
Monday, November 26, 2018 at 7:00PMMilano Teatro Dell'ArcimboldiMilan, Italy
Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 8:00PMForum KarlinPrague, Czech Republic

