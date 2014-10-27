Lennon letter sells for $28k

A letter handwritten by John Lennon in 1971 has sold at auction for $28,000.

The note, on Apple Records stationery, is addressed to US TV host Joe Franklin and asks him to listen to Yoko Ono’s album Fly, which had just been released.

The late Beatle writes: “Yoko can explain her music better in person – this is a kind of introduction. She was trained as a classical musician and took music composition in Sarah Lawrence College as her major. It’s far out, but don’t let it frighten you.”

The item was sold by RR Auction in Boston last week. Other lots included Beatles stock transfer sheets from 1969 ($16,000), Stairway To Heaven sheet music autographed by Led Zeppelin ($13,000), a Fender bass owned and used by Dee Dee Ramone ($38,000) and a Crosby, Stills and Nash Daylight Again gold disc ($245).

News presenter Maria Bartiromo bought handwritten lyrics for the song written about her by Joey Ramone for $1886.

The guitar Lennon used to record Beatles track Paperback Writer is expected to sell for up to $950,000 when it goes under the hammer next month. Earlier his year a guitar owned by George Harrison and played on I Want To Hold Your Hand went for $675,000.