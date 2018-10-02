Behemoth: New track Bartzabel’s beat is 100% Danzig

Behemoth vocalist and guitarist Nergal has appeared in a new interview to talk about their latest single Bartzabel.

The track was released earlier this week along with a promo – and in the video chat with their label Nuclear Blast, Nergal says there are some similarities to Danzig’s material on the song.

Nergal says: “I remember when I brought the song to rehearsal, the guys were not really fond of my idea. They were like, ‘What’s that? It sounds weird.’

“Also, the structure was just missing some parts – it was just unfinished, but that’s how I work. Sometimes I just bring a piece and I see how it develops.

“When we were tracking the song in the studio, it was still unfinished – it was three minutes long, but the idea of how it would develop started growing in my head and it eventually grew to something pretty fucking epic.”

Nergal adds: “I don’t think we have a song similar to this one – it’s something new. I’m sure it’s a song we’ll love to perform live and I really hope that people dig it even though it’s different.

“The beat is 100% Danzig. I remember when we were working on it, I was like, ‘Oh shit, it’s very rock orientated, it’s very Danzig-like.”

Bartzabel will feature on Behemoth’s upcoming album I Loved You At Your Darkest, which will be released this Friday (October 5) via Nuclear Blast.

Behemoth will head out on tour in support of the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist across the UK and Europe early next year.

Behemoth - I Loved You At Your Darkest

1. Solve

2. Wolves Ov Siberia

3. God = Dog

4. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica

5. Bartzabel

6. If Crucifixion Was Not Enough

7. Angelus XIII

8. Sabbath Mater

9. Havohej Pantocrator

10. Rom 5:8

11. We Are The Next 1000 Years

12. Coagula

Behemoth Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v. tour dates

Jan 10: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jan 11: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Jan 13: Vienna Arena, Austria

Jan 15: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Jan 16: Milano Alcatraz, Italy

Jan 17: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Jan 18: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Jan 19: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jan 21: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Jan 22: Paris Bataclan, France

Jan 23: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jan 24: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Jan 25: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Jan 26: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Jan 29: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Jan 30: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Feb 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Feb 04: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 06: Bristol Motion, UK

Feb 07: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Feb 08: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 09: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Feb 11: Glasgow QM Union, UK