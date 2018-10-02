Behemoth: New track Bartzabel’s beat is 100% Danzig

Behemoth vocalist and guitarist Nergal has appeared in a new interview to talk about their latest single Bartzabel.
The track was released earlier this week along with a promo – and in the video chat with their label Nuclear Blast, Nergal says there are some similarities to Danzig’s material on the song.
Nergal says: “I remember when I brought the song to rehearsal, the guys were not really fond of my idea. They were like, ‘What’s that? It sounds weird.’
“Also, the structure was just missing some parts – it was just unfinished, but that’s how I work. Sometimes I just bring a piece and I see how it develops.
“When we were tracking the song in the studio, it was still unfinished – it was three minutes long, but the idea of how it would develop started growing in my head and it eventually grew to something pretty fucking epic.”
Nergal adds: “I don’t think we have a song similar to this one – it’s something new. I’m sure it’s a song we’ll love to perform live and I really hope that people dig it even though it’s different.
“The beat is 100% Danzig. I remember when we were working on it, I was like, ‘Oh shit, it’s very rock orientated, it’s very Danzig-like.”
Bartzabel will feature on Behemoth’s upcoming album I Loved You At Your Darkest, which will be released this Friday (October 5) via Nuclear Blast.
Behemoth will head out on tour in support of the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist across the UK and Europe early next year.
Behemoth - I Loved You At Your Darkest
1. Solve
2. Wolves Ov Siberia
3. God = Dog
4. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica
5. Bartzabel
6. If Crucifixion Was Not Enough
7. Angelus XIII
8. Sabbath Mater
9. Havohej Pantocrator
10. Rom 5:8
11. We Are The Next 1000 Years
12. Coagula
Behemoth Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v. tour dates
Jan 10: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Jan 11: Munich Tonhalle, Germany
Jan 13: Vienna Arena, Austria
Jan 15: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland
Jan 16: Milano Alcatraz, Italy
Jan 17: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France
Jan 18: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Jan 19: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Jan 21: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
Jan 22: Paris Bataclan, France
Jan 23: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Jan 24: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Jan 25: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Jan 26: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
Jan 29: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Jan 30: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland
Feb 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany
Feb 04: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Feb 06: Bristol Motion, UK
Feb 07: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Feb 08: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK
Feb 09: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Feb 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
Feb 11: Glasgow QM Union, UK
