Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse bring Good times, End Times to the UK this week

War, disease, inflation, murder, war. Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse were made for these times. Their band name might reference the end of the world, but their new album title – Good Times, End Times – nails their attitude perfectly.

Sure, it says, we're all headed to hell in a handcart, but we'll raise hell first.

If you haven't caught up with Beaux Gris Gris yet, now is the perfect opportunity. The Louder exclusive video below will give you the story so far, while the California-based band make a long overdue visit to the UK this week.

Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse are the vision of singer Greta Valenti and guitarist Robin Davey. They take the alt.rock attitude of their previous band Well Hung Heart and use it to take on the world of blues, country, soul and roots rock. They have form: Davey was the youngest ever inductee into the British Blues Hall of Fame, as a member of The Hoax and Valenti has been performing since her first gig, aged 4, in her native Louisiana.

It makes perfect sense that they'd pour their influences into the Apocalypse's gumbo. New album Good Times, End Times, the follow up to Love & Murder, one of Classic Rock's albums of the year 2019, is out Friday 24 March.

There's lounge music, jazz flourishes, psychedelia and some of their best songs yet: Is This The Blues? channels Peggy Lee's Is That All There is? Alone could be Rumours-era Fleetwood Mac. Debbie Harry should borrow Watching The World Fall Down for the next Blondie album.

March 26: Muse Brecon, Wales, SOLD OUT

March 27: Half Moon, Putney, London

March 29: Tuesday Night Music Club, Coulsdon

March 31: West End Center, Aldershot

April 01: Bluefunk, Manchester Rugby Club,

April 02: Blues At The Bay, Stockton On Tees SOLD OUT

April 03: Southgate Inn Devizes w Jon Amor

Visit the Beaux Gris Gris & the Apocalypse website for more info.