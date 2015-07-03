Beastie Boys will 'never' perform live again

The Beastie Boys have denied they are planning a live comeback, insisting they’ll never gig again following the death of Adam ‘MCA’ Yauch.

Speculation mounted that surviving members Mike ‘Mike D’ Diamond and Adam ‘Ad-Rock’ Horovitz were contemplating a live return after they filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office for the Beastie Boys name to be used in conjunction with “live performances by a musical group”.

But a representative of the group tells Pitchfork: “There will never be Beastie Boys live performances without Adam Yauch.”

The application was filed in June and led entertainment lawyer David Lizerbram to hint that the band could be planning a concert, although he added that “it’s possible that their attorney (who signed the application on their behalf) filed this application for some other reason that we don’t know of, or that it was filed in error.”

The surviving members previously stated that there would be no new Beastie Boys music without Yauch, who died of cancer in 2012.

They recently took legal action to prevent Monster energy drink using their music in an advert, as per MCA’s wishes laid out in his will.