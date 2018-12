Beach Slang have released a video for their track Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas.

It’s taken from the Philadelphia band’s debut album The Things We Do To Find People Who Feel Like Us, which was released in October via Polyvinyl.

The video was created by friends of the band Konstantinos Psimaris and Tom Ammon.

Beach Slang are on a North American tour and head to the UK and Europe in early 2016.