Beach Boys Pet Sounds 50th anniversary package detailed

The Beach Boys’ seminal album Pet Sounds is being reissued in a deluxe package to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Originally released in May 1966, Pet Sounds went on to become one of the most influential albums of all time.

Capitol Records will reissue the record in a range of formats on June 10, including a 4CD/Blu-ray audio collector’s edition presented in a hardbound book, featuring the remastered original album in stereo and mono, plus hi-res stereo, mono, instrumental, and 5.1 surround mixes, session outtakes, alternate mixes, and previously unreleased live recordings.

A 2CD version, a digital deluxe edition and remastered 180-gram LP edition will also be available, with pre-orders open now.

Capitol also plans to mark the 50th anniversary of the release of the band’s hit single Good Vibrations with a commemorative release this autumn.

Brian Wilson, who wrote the album almost entirely by himself, previously announced he was going on a world tour to celebrate the anniversary. He’ll play Pet Sounds in its entirety on the tour, which begins in New Zealand this month.

Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary Collectors Edition tracklist

CD 1

Pet Sounds (Mono)

Wouldn’t It Be Nice

You Still Believe In Me

That’s Not Me

Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)

I’m Waiting For The Day

Let’s Go Away For Awhile

Sloop John B

God Only Knows

I Know There’s An Answer

Here Today

I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times

Pet Sounds

Caroline No

Pet Sounds (Stereo)

Wouldn’t It Be Nice

You Still Believe In Me

That’s Not Me

Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)

I’m Waiting For The Day

Let’s Go Away For Awhile

Sloop John B

God Only Knows

I Know There’s An Answer

Here Today

I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times

Pet Sounds

Caroline No

Additional Material

Caroline No (Promotional Spot #2)

Don’t Talk… (Unused Background Vocals)

Hang On To Your Ego (Alternate Mix)

Caroline No (Promotional Spot #1)

CD 2

The Pet Sounds Sessions

Sloop John B (Highlights from Tracking Date)

Sloop John B (Stereo Backing Track)

Trombone Dixie (Highlights from Tracking Date)

Trombone Dixie (Stereo Backing Track)

Pet Sounds (Highlights from Tracking Date)

Pet Sounds (Stereo Track Without Guitar Overdub)

Let’s Go Away For Awhile (Highlights from Tracking Date)

Let’s Go Away For Awhile (Stereo Track Without String Overdub)

Wouldn’t It Be Nice (Highlights from Tracking Date)

Wouldn’t It Be Nice (Stereo Backing Track)

Wouldn’t It Be Nice (Stereo Track with Background Vocals)

You Still Believe In Me (Intro - Session)

You Still Believe In Me (Intro - Master Take)

You Still Believe In Me (Highlights from Tracking Date)

You Still Believe In Me (Stereo Backing Track)

Caroline No (Highlights from Tracking Date)

Caroline No (Stereo Backing Track)

Hang On To Your Ego (Highlights from Tracking Date)

Hang On To Your Ego (Stereo Backing Track)

I Know There’s An Answer (Vocal Session) [previously unreleased]

Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder) (Brian’s Instrumental Demo)

Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder) (Stereo Backing Track)

Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder) (String Overdub)

I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times (Highlights from Tracking Date)

I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times (Stereo Backing Track)

That’s Not Me (Highlights from Tracking Date)

That’s Not Me (Stereo Backing Track)

CD 3

The Pet Sounds Sessions (continued)

Good Vibrations (Highlights from First Tracking Date)

Good Vibrations (Stereo Backing Track)

I’m Waiting For The Day (Highlights from Tracking Date)

I’m Waiting For The Day (Stereo Backing Track)

God Only Knows (Highlights from Tracking Date)

God Only Knows (Stereo Backing Track)

Here Today (Highlights from Tracking Date)

Here Today (Stereo Backing Track)

Alternate Versions

Wouldn’t It Be Nice (Mono Alternate Mix 1)

You Still Believe In Me (Mono Alternate Mix)

I’m Waiting For The Day (Mono Alternate Mix, Mike sings lead)

Sloop John B (Mono Alternate Mix, Carl sings first verse)

God Only Knows (Mono Alternate Mix, with sax solo)

I Know There’s An Answer (Alternate Mix) [previously unreleased]

Here Today (Mono Alternate Mix, Brian sings lead)

I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times (Mono Alternate Mix)

Banana & Louie

Caroline No (Original Speed, Stereo Mix)

Dog Barking Session

God Only Knows (With A Cappella Tag)

Wouldn’t It Be Nice (Mono Alternate Mix 2)

Sloop John B (Mono Alternate Mix, Brian sings lead throughout)

God Only Knows (Mono Alternate Mix, Brian sings lead)

Caroline No (Original Speed, Mono Mix)

CD 4

Live Recordings [all previously unreleased]

Wouldn’t It Be Nice

Sloop John B

God Only Knows

Michigan State University, October 22, 1966

Good Vibrations

God Only Knows

Wouldn’t It Be Nice

Daughters of the American Revolution Constitution Hall, Washington DC, November 19, 1967

God Only Knows

Carnegie Hall, New York, November 23, 1972 (2nd Show)

God Only Knows

Jamaican World Music Festival, Montego Bay, Jamaica, November, 26, 1982

Sloop John B

Universal Studios, Universal City, California, May, 23, 1989

Caroline No

You Still Believe In Me

Paramount Theater, New York City, November 26, 1993 Stack-O-Vocals

Wouldn’t It Be Nice

You Still Believe In Me

That’s Not Me

Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)

I’m Waiting For The Day

Sloop John B

God Only Knows

I Know There’s An Answer

Here Today

I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times

Caroline No

Bonus Track

Good Vibrations (Master Track with Partial Vocal) (previously unreleased)

Blu-ray Pure Audio Disc

Pet Sounds

5.1 Surround Sound: 96kHz/24-bit

Mono; Stereo; Stereo Instrumental (new to hi res): 192kHz/24-bit

Wouldn’t It Be Nice

You Still Believe In Me

That’s Not Me

Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)

I’m Waiting For The Day

Let’s Go Away For Awhile

Sloop John B

God Only Knows

I Know There’s An Answer

Here Today

I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times

Pet Sounds

Caroline No

Additional Material in 5.1 Surround and Stereo

Unreleased Backgrounds (Unused Intro for “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)”)

Wouldn’t It Be Nice (Session Highlights)

Wouldn’t It Be Nice (Alternative Mix without Lead Vocal)

God Only Knows (Session Highlights)

God Only Knows (Master Track Mix with A Cappella Tag)

Summer Means New Love