Bad Wolves announce new singer Daniel "DL" Lasckiewicz

Bad Wolves have confirmed details of their new singer. Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz, who played guitar with metalcore outfit The Acacia Strain from 2001 until 2013, will replace Tommy Vext, who left the band in January.

Bad Wolves announced the news on Facebook, saying, "We are excited to officially announce that Bad Wolves has a new singer - Daniel 'DL' Lasckiewicz. DL is a tremendous songwriter and singer, and we can confidently say that the album we are working on, titled Dear Monsters is the best Bad Wolves album to date.



"DL is one of the most talented and hard-working people we have ever had the pleasure to know. He is a team player, a creative force, and overall a great human being who fits perfectly with our BW family. It feels incredible to be surrounded with such positive energy and the music we’ve made is certainly reflective of this new-found optimism and collaborative spirit.

"And this new album shows a more cohesive and unique reflection of the band. There is a lot to prove and expectations are high with a new singer coming in. And we nailed it. The songs speak for themselves, and if you’re a Bad Wolves fan we know you won’t be disappointed."

The band go on to address comments made by Vext since he left the band, saying, "So much has happened since Tommy publicly quit Bad Wolves a few months ago - and we disagree with the validity of much of what he has said publicly about our parting of ways - but we would prefer to not look back on the past and instead focus on this new chapter."

Vext leaked news of the new singer during an Instagram Live broadcast last month, saying, "Congratulations to D.L. former guitarist of Acacia strain who’s the new singer of Bad Wolves. Unfortunately the band is going to have to change its name if they don’t pay for the songs I wrote and my trademark ownership…"

Vext's departure from Bad Wolves came in the wake of the singer taking to Instagram to share some widely-debunked conspiracy theories, and, after parting ways with the band, Vext released a statement to clarify his position.

"Our future was bright and our trajectory was undeniable as an arena band, until COVID struck and everyone’s lives changed," he wrote. "I saw things happening that I didn’t understand. During the first quarantine, I publicly voiced my concerns about where we are going as a nation and what is happening to the country that I love."

Last week Vext, who completed his F**k Cancel Culture tour in April, released a teaser video in which he can be seen in the studio recording a vocal for a cover of the Temple Of The Dog classic Hunger Strike.