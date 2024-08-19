Babymetal and Electric Callboy team up with WWE for Bash In Berlin with Ratatata

One of the biggest metal anthems of the year will soundtrack one of WWE's most hyped shows of 2024 later this month. It's been revealed that Ratatata, the deliriously daft and ludicrously fun collaboration single between Japanese metal sensations Babymetal and German party metallers Electric Callboy, will serve as the official song of Bash In Berlin, the PPV event taking place in Germany's capitol next weekend.

Featuring a stacked card that will be headlined by hard-hitting Austrian World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defending his title against WWE legend Randy Orton, the show marks WWE's first ever full PPV on German soil, with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan also scheduled to appear.

Babymetal and Electric Callboy's involvement with the show marks a long history between WWE and metal music, with artists as varied as Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Limp Bizkit, New Years Day, Motionless In White and Code Orange all making appearances on various WWE shows across the years.

Speaking to Metal Hammer earlier this year, WWE superstar Damian Priest noted that the connection between professional wrestling and heavy metal was a natural one. "I feel like they go hand-in-hand," he argued. "I mean, you see a wrestling show, you see a sea of black t-shirts, you go to a metal show, you see a sea of black t-shirts, you know? It's one of those things that's the same kind of character or personality. It's something that, to your point, wrestling and metal aren't normal. It's not the norm. Our fanbases are so passionate. I'm a fan of sports and movies and all types of stuff, but when it comes to both those industries, the passion for a fan to be so immersed in it, I think is a special feeling, and you can't compare it to anything else."

WWE Bash In Berlin takes place Saturday August 31 at the Uber Arena in Berlin. You can watch via Peacock or via the WWE Network

