Axl Rose tweets wholesome thank you after receiving lots of lovely birthday messages

Axl Rose has offered effusive thanks to the many people who wished him Happy Birthday earlier this week. The Guns N' Roses frontman, who still has something of a reputation for "being difficult" – after actually being difficult decades ago – turned 61 on Monday.

"I'd like to thank everyone for all the great birthday wishes!!" exclaims Axl, writing in his now-traditional mixture of multiple exclamation marks, capitalised words and unique abbreviations. "Thank You!! I'm very fortunate n' privileged to have such great friends, fans n' people in my life!!

"I'm extremely grateful for ALL the people I n' Guns N' Roses r privileged to play for n' all those we meet, know n' work with around the world!! I mean that sincerely from the bottom of my heart n' don't take anyone n' their love, friendship n' support along with any of our success for granted!!

"Here's to EVERYONE having a great year!! Wishing YOU the best n' Thank You for everything!!"

Axl finishes his message with an impressive string of emojis: 🙏🙏 🙏👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😎😎😎😎😎.

Lovely.

Rose was most recently in the news after delivering a heartfelt eulogy at the funeral of Lisa Marie Presley.

Meanwhile, rumours continue to circulate that Guns N' Roses will play this year's Glastonbury Festival in The UK, and during a recent interview interview on his SiriusXM radio show Three Chords & The Truth (opens in new tab), bassist Duff McKagan appeared to confirm the booking.

Referencing the band's summer plans, McKagan said that Guns N' Roses would be announcing "a bunch of stuff", before going on to say that the band's forthcoming British Summer Time show in London's Hyde Park will be "iconic" and adding, "and Glastonbury's going to be iconic for us."

Guns N' Roses play Hyde Park on June 30. General admission tickets are sold out, but premium tickets are still available (opens in new tab).