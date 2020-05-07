Axl Rose takes on US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in unexpected Twitter spat

Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have traded insults in what must be the unlikeliest Twitter spat of 2020.

The brief feud kicked off when Rose tweeted, "It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole," after Mnuchin suggested Americans should undertake more domestic travel, despite current circumstances.

“This is a great time for people to explore America,” Mnuchin told Fox Business Network on Monday. “A lot of people haven’t seen many parts of America. I wish I could get back on the road soon.”

Mnuchin surprisingly responded to Rose's tweet, asking, "What have you done for your country lately?", next to a picture of the national flag of Liberia, which bears a passing resemblance to the star-bangled banner when you're squinting at your phone looking at flag emojis.

The tweet was swiftly deleted and replaced with one featuring the correct flag, but not before Rose had clocked the mistake.

"My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model," said Rose. "but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I dont hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic."

Mnuchin has thus far failed to respond.

