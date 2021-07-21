At last! The sound of Paul McCartney chewing celery has finally been unleashed

Twenty years after its original recording, the sound of Paul McCartney chewing celery and carrots has finally been released.

The recording, which features the sound of the former Beatle's salad gnashers working in solid rhythm, originally featured on the Super Furry Animals track Receptacle For The Respectable, and has been released in isolation to celebrate the 20th anniversary edition of the album from whence it came, the much-loved Rings Around The World.

The carrot collaboration originally came about after McCartney ran into the Super Furries at an awards show. After turning down their request to remix some Beatles songs, McCartney agreed to contribute to the band's upcoming album and, having allegedly "played" celery on the Beach Boys' 1967 song Vegetables, reprised the technique for the Welsh rockers.

"He was going to come to the studio and then decided not to for some reason," says Super Furry Animals keyboardist Cian Ciarán. "So, we sent him stereo backing tracks so he could keep time, then he sent the tape back with a message that started with a really dodgy Welsh accent. Then he goes 'I hope you like it' – the next thing you know you just hear this chewing sound!"

The re-release of Rings Around The World comes in digital, double vinyl, single and triple CD packages, with a total of 75 "curiosities from the vaults" featuring across the various formats. Full tracklist below.

Rings Around The World 20th anniversary tracklist

2 x 180g Vinyl

A1. Alternate Route To Vulcan Street~

A2. Sidewalk Serfer Girl

A3. (Drawing) Rings Around The World

B1. It’s Not The End Of The World?

B2. Receptacle For The Respectable

B3. Touch Sensitive

B4. Shoot Doris Day

C1. Miniature

C2. No Sympathy

C3. Juxtapozed With U

D1. Presidential Suite

D2. Run! Christian, Run!

D3. Fragile Happiness

1 x CD Edition

Rings Around The World – Original Album, 2021 Remaster

3 x CD Edition

Disc 1

1. Alternate Route To Vulcan Street

2. Sidewalk Serfer Girl

3. (Drawing) Rings Around The World

4. It’s Not The End Of The World?

5. Receptacle For The Respectable

6. Touch Sensitive

7. Shoot Doris Day

8. Miniature

9. No Sympathy

10. Juxtapozed With U

11. Presidential Suite

12. Run! Christian, Run!

13. Fragile Happiness

B-Sides

14. Tradewinds

15. The Roman Road

16. Happiness Is A Worn Pun

17. Patience

18. Edam Anchorman

19. All The Shit U Do

Disc 2:

B-Sides Continued

1. Gypsy Space Muffin

Unfinished Outtakes from LP Sessions

2. John Spex*

3. Miami Vice*

4. Sanitised (Rough Mix)*

5. Chihuahua (Unfinished, Rough Mix)*

Demos 1998 – 2000

6. (Drawing) Rings Around The World #1*

7. (Drawing) Rings Around The World #2*

8. (Drawing) Rings Around The World #3*

9. No Sympathy*

10. Tradewinds*

11. Receptacle For The Respectable #1*

12. Receptacle For The Respectable #2*

13. Happiness Is A Worn Pun*

14. Sidewalk Serfer Girl*

15. Presidential Suite*

16. The Roman Road*

17. Patience #2*

18. Shoot Doris Day*

19. Edam Anchorman*

20. Sanitised*

21. Fragile Happiness*

Disc 3: Remixes

1. Alternate Route To Vulcan Street (Bench Remix)*

2. Sidewalk Serfer Girl (Catatonia Remix)*

3. (Drawing) Rings Around The World (Happy Chapel Remix)*

4. It’s Not The End Of The World? (Force Unknown Remix)*

5. Receptacle For The Respectable (Destructable Mix)*

6. Touch Sensitive (Force Unknown Remix)*

7. Shoot Doris Day (Wauvenfold Remix)*

8. Miniature (Goem Remix)*

9. No Sympathy (Kid 606 Remix)*

10. Juxtapozed With U (SFA Remix)*

11. Presidential Suite (High Llamas Remix)*

12. Run! Christian, Run! (Massimo Remix)*

13. Fragile Happiness (Brave Captain Remix)*

*Previously unreleased