Astronaut to release album made in space

An astronaut is to release the first-ever album recorded entirely in space.

Colonel Chris Hadfield was launched to worldwide fame in 2013 when he recorded a cover of David Bowie’s Space Oddity while onboard the International Space Station (ISS).

And now the 55-year-old will release an entire album via Warner Music Canada this year.

On Facebook, Col Hadfield says: “Space album! Happy to announce that we will release a full album’s worth of music written and recorded in space in autumn 2015 with Warner Music Canada. Exciting.”

He took an acoustic guitar and a laptop on to the ISS with him during his stay between December 2012 and May 2013. No tracklist has been unveiled, but Hadfield’s Facebook post includes his name alongside acts including Barenaked Ladies, Buck 65 and Billy Talent.

Warner Music says: “The guitar and vocal tracks were recorded in space – a human first. The album’s autumn launch underscores the importance that music has always had to Col Hadfield wherever he is, whether in space or at home on Earth.”

His version of Space Oddity has been viewed more than 25 million times on YouTube.