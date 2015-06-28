Asking Alexandria on ’spectacular’ live return

Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce says he knew the band had made the right decision recruiting Denis Stoff just five minutes into their first gig together.

The vocalist was brought in last month following the departure of Danny Worsnop in January. And although Bruce says he was nervous ahead of their first show together in the Czech Republic, he quickly settled down when he saw how much fun Stoff was having onstage.

He tells BryanStars: “There were a million emotions running through my body. I didn’t know how people were going to react – I didn’t know if people were going to like us without Danny.

“That just kept running through my mind, ‘This could be the end of Asking Alexandria or it could be the start of a whole new life.’ As soon as I went on stage, within about five seconds I was like, ‘This is the start of something spectacular.’”

He continues: “Being on stage with Denis didn’t even feel weird – it felt completely natural. I was watching him and he just had the biggest fucking shit-eating grin on his face. That’s refreshing because Danny wasn’t having fun on stage with us so it was nice to see.”

The band are currently writing material for the follow-up to 2013’s From Death To Destiny – but Bruce reveals the sound is similar to their earlier albums.

He adds: “I think there are some huge arena-rock songs – so they’re not heavy, but they’re just great songs. The record’s actually a lot more similar to 2011’s Reckless & Relentless. We’ve brought a lot more of the electronic influence back.”

Asking Alexandria are currently on the North American leg of the Vans Warped Tour but return to Europe in October with Memphis May Fire, August Burns Red and In Hearts Wake. They’ll also co-headline the UK Vans Warped Tour show at London’s Alexandria Palace with Black Veil Brides.

