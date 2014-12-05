Asking Alexandria go live by torrent

Asking Alexandria have teamed up with BitTorrent for the release of their Live From Brixton And Beyond recording.

The live show will be released digitally as a BitTorrent Bundle on December 15, as well as on DVD through the usual retailers.

The two-disc collection features the full set from their sold-out Brixton show, their performance at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, behind-the-scenes footage, music videos and the short film Through Sin And Self Destruction.

Sumerian Records president Ash Avildsen says: “BitTorrent taking positive steps in such a turbulent time in the music business is both admirable and exciting. They take a small fee for their services and they’re very favourable to those on the creative side. I’m excited to see what the future holds for Sumerian and BitTorrent Bundle.”

Asking Alexandria recently released the single Break Down The Walls, taken from third album From Death To Destiny. Guitarist Ben Bruce recently spoke about his hopes that his label signings could revolutionise the rock scene.