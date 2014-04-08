As I Lay Dying start work without Lambesis

As I Lay Dying have staked a claim to their own future, following the drama of frontman Tim Lambesis' murder-for-hire conviction.

He’ll be sentenced next month after admitting he tried to arrange the contract killing of his wife – and he’s expected to serve several years behind bars.

That’s left Nick Hipa, Phil Sgrosso, Jordan Mancino and Josh Gilbert to deal with the question of whether to continue.

Now the appear to be answering it – they’ve revealed a new logo and a couple of brief sound clips, like this one on Instagram.

The material hasn’t appeared on AILD’s social channels, but on those of the remaining band members.

It’s been suggested that bassist Gilbert is the man who’s stepped up to the mic in Lambesis’ place – and whatever they’ve decided to call themselves, they’ve written tracks called Cauterize, Paralyzed, Anodyne and Defender.

Find out more via the Instagram accounts of Hipa, Sgrosso, Mancini and Gilbert.