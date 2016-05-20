As Daylight Fades stream new EP Love//Loss

The Glaswegian metalcore clan As Daylight Fades are streaming their debut EP Love//Loss exclusively with Metal Hammer. Taking influences from the worlds of tech-metal and hardcore, it’s a mash of melodic mayhem powered by the pain of emotion the bleakness of losing someone. No sunshine and rainbows here.

“The EP as a whole is a story within itself,” say the band. “From start to finish it acts as a portrayal of [vocalist] Matty’s life when it was at its lowest point. It depicts his struggle through depression from the get-go and subtly alludes to the fact you shouldn’t mould your personality based on others around you. It reminds you that you are who are you are and you shouldn’t change that for anyone. The idea of this is portrayed in the opening track, The Great Divide.

“As you progress through the tracks, the lyrics range from topics such as seeking change in your life, regretting decisions made at certain points and dealing with the consequences to wondering why we are on this Earth and what our mission in life is.”

You can pre-order Love//Loss now via As Daylight Fades’ Bigcartel.