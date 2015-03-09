Armageddon make Hamalainen their full-time singer

Armageddon have revealed that Antony Hamalainen is their new vocalist on a full-time basis.

The ex-Nightrage singer replaces Matt Hallquist, who left the band led by former Arch Enemy guitarist Christopher Amott late last year for personal reasons. He’d already completed a tour with his new colleagues after being brought in at short notice.

Armageddon say in a statement: “We’re happy to announce that Antony has accepted the position as full-time vocalist. We are looking forward to working with him as he brings great energy to the band, both on and off stage.”

The band released their new album Captivity & Devourment in January, just a month after Hallquist’s departure.