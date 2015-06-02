Apocalyptica wary of stage chaos

Apocalyptica’s Franky Perez says he has to take extra care on stage as he’s worried about wrecking the band’s cellos.

He joined the Finnish orchestral rock outfit for this year’s Shadowmaker as the band wanted to work with one vocalist rather than several guest singers.

And he says one of the first things he learned was to look where he was going in case he fell over one of the band’s three cellos.

He tells Metal Insider: “The cellos are a big thing. I have to basically avoid three expensive big instruments on stage every time I get out there which is funny.

“These guys are like, ‘Lesson number one: Watch out for the fucking cellos.’”

Eicca Toppinen previously said he felt Perez had been part of the group since day one. And the singer confirms that he feels right at home with the band who will play Download later this month.

He adds: “We just gel on a personal level we just hit it off and the music just followed.”