Anthrax’s Joey Belladonna dazzles in his Journey tribute band debut

Last week, Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna announced on social media that he and his newly-formed Journey tribute band would be playing their first show together on Friday evening.

Journey Beyond took to the stage at The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, Virginia, and rocked their way through an 18-song set, which included Journey classics including Separate Ways, Any Way You Want It, Faithfully, Open Arms and Don’t Stop Believin’.

Footage from the show has now been uploaded and can be watched below.

Belladonna, who’s joined in the lineup by guitarist Matt Basford, bassist Paul Arntz, drummer Justin Michael Ward and keyboardist Doug Carter, told the crowd: “It’s an honour to be here tonight.

“It’s been a long time coming to be able to do this and I’ve been wanting to do it for a long time. I thank these guys in the band for being with me tonight.”

Following the show, Belladonna posted on Facebook: “We would like to thank the town of Hopewell, The Beacon Theatre, and wonder staff and crew that made our night so enjoyable.

“To the fans who came out that were into classic rock from Journey, we want to thank you and hope to do it again real soon!”

Belladonna also shared several pictures from the night which can also be found below.

Last week, Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain fired Steve Smith and Ross Valory and blocked them from performing under the Journey name.

Journey Beyond: The Beacon Theatre, March 6, 2020

1. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)

2. I'll Be Alright Without You

3. Girl Can't Help It

4. Who's Crying Now

5. Wheel In The Sky

6. Open Arms

7. Only The Young

8. Lights

9. Ask The Lonely

10. Any Way You Want It

11. Send Her My Love

12. Still They Ride

13. Be Good To Yourself

14. Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'

15. Oh Sherrie

16. Don't Stop Believin'

17. Stone In Love

18. Faithfully