Anthrax’s Frank Bello to release debut solo EP Then I’m Gone

Anthrax bassist Frank Bello has announced the release of his debut EP, Then I’m Gone.

The six-track vinyl disc contains three songs plus excerpts from his 2021 autobiography, read out by the man himself. There’s also additional music to be heard.

Bello reported: “I revisited some really dark times in my life when I was writing my book, and writing these songs was the result of reliving them.

“Music has always been a great outlet for me as a coping mechanism. I felt it was a good time to put out these songs for people who connected with the book and maybe some who haven’t yet. Thanks for listening!”

His memoir, Fathers, Brothers, And Sons: Surviving Anguish, Abandonment, And Anthrax, dealt with a wide range of life experiences – one being the murder of his brother and his search for the killer.

“Long story short, the witness disappeared,” Bello said in 2021. “Now, what I hear off the street is there was another story. He didn't disappear, he ran away. You can read between the lines there, right? … Next thing you hear, the detective comes to us and said, ‘We lost the witness, we'll keep trying.’”

He admitted he’d “kind of snapped” and went looking for the witness himself. “I hunted, and very discreetly. I didn't tell anybody, I didn't tell my wife. I never touched a gun in my life, but I went to people I shouldn't have talked to back then – all the things you can think of.”

Then I’m Gone arrives on November 4 via Rare Bird, and it’s available for pre-order now.

The tracklist:

Side A

1. Then I’m Gone

2. It Won't Be Long

3. See Me Now

Side B

1. First Kiss

2. Compass Point

3. See Me Now [Revisited]