Anthrax refuse to move aside for other genres

Anthrax’s Charlie Benante says the band continue to be relevant despite the pressure coming from other musical genres.

The New York veterans have enjoyed a 37-year career and have just released their live package Kings Among Scotland on the back of their 11th studio album For All Kings.

The drummer tells Fargo Monthly: “When you’re trying to keep it together, I would say it’s important that you love what you’re doing. Throughout the years we can see other forms of music take form and become popular.

“We are living in a time where the climate is telling you that rock music is done and that you need to make way for other genres.

“We’re like, ‘no,’ everyone is still here and you can see that. Just look at AC/DC or Iron Maiden, they stuck to their guns and they’re still relevant, that’s what we are too.”

Anthrax are currently on the road with Slayer on Tom Araya and co’s final run of live shows – and Benante calls the opportunity to join them on the landmark tour “bittersweet.”

He says: “For me, being the same age, playing the same form of music, we were outsiders back in the day.

“We were different and we choose a form of music that you have to love if you’re going to do it because it’s not music that is played on the radio, it’s not friendly.

“Watching all of this play out with them is really bittersweet. It’s like retiring a player’s jersey.”

Anthrax’s next show with Slayer, Lamb Of God, Behemoth and Testament will take place later tonight (May 22) at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg.

