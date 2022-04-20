Ann Wilson launches dramatic version of Queen's Love Of My Life

Ann Wilson has launched a dramatic version of Queen's 1975 song Love Of My Life. The song – a duet with country star and Glenn Frey stand-in Vince Gill – is taken from the Heart singer's new album Fierce Bliss.

"I had the idea for the Queen song Love of My Life as a duet, so I just tried to picture who would be ‘the male angel’ that would sing the other part of it,” says Wilson. “I thought how great the song would be if it was stripped down and just sung with soul, and it had to be Vince Gill because he’s got that voice, that soul."

Love Of My Life is one of two covers on the album, the other being Robin Trower’s Bridge of Sighs – while the album cover comes courtesy of renowned fantasy artist Roger Dean.

“I love Relayer (Gates of Delirium) painted with almost no colour and other works with equal power and equally restricted pallets, however, sometimes I just love to let go," says Dean. "With Fierce Bliss there is a strong psychedelic current flowing throughout, something that I love but don’t do often enough. Mike Inns helped to keep the psychedelic presence intense especially with the Parrots and made sure that we got this over the line intact. It was great fun working on this."

Three other singles have been taken from the album: Greed was the first to arrive, in February, followed by Missionary Man and A Moment In Heaven in March.

Fierce Bliss will be released on April 29 via Silver Lining Music on casebound book CD, vinyl and digital formats, while the Evening With Ann Wilson Of Heart & The Amazing Dawgs tour resumes at the Great American in San Francisco on May 4. Tracklist and full dates below.

Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss tracklist

Greed

Black Wing

Bridge of Sighs

Fighten for Life

Love of My Life (feat. Vince Gill)

Missionary Man

Gladiator

Forget Her

A Moment in Heaven

Angel’s Blues*

As the World Turns

*CD and digital formats only

An Evening With Ann Wilson Of Heart & The Amazing Dawgs tour

May 04: San Francisco Great American, CA

May 05: Napa The Uptown Theatre, CA

May 07: Pala Pala Casino, CA

May 09: Los Angeles El Rey Theatre, CA

May 10: Los Angeles El Rey Theatre, CA

May 13: Los Cabos Hard Rock, Mexico

Jun 11: Peachtree City Fred Amphitheater, GA

Jun 13: Nashville Basement East, TN

Jun 14: Nashville Basement East, TN

Jun 16: Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, FL

Jun 17: Ft. Lauderdale The Parker, FL

Tickets are on sale now.