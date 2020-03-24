Animal Crossing players get creative by designing their own range of metal t-shirts

On Friday last week, Nintendo finally released the latest game in the hugely popular Animal Crossing series on the Switch console.

Players have been waiting years for the follow-up to 2012 3DS title Animal Crossing: New Leaf – and now that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has arrived, rock and metal fans have wasted no time in leaving their mark on the game’s cute tropical island setting.

The game allows fans to create their own designs which can be used to style in-game items – and now players are collecting fruit, digging up fossils, fishing, chopping down trees and collecting bugs wearing their favourite band’s t-shirts.

The bustling community have created designs for artists including Slipknot, Rammstein, Slayer, Tool and Hatebreed, and have been showing them off on social media.

One Slipknot fan created a t-shirt with the band’s logo on the front and a pentagram on the back and posted it to Twitter, copying Corey Taylor in to let him know.

Another has recreated Rammstein’s logo, one player has posted the design for heir Hatebreed logo so other can get in on the fun, while another has even made Tool posters for their virtual home.

Venom Prison have also got in on the craze by posting a QR code for a rather neat t-shirt design.

Meanwhile, our friends over at Games Radar have compiled 22 top tips for those starting out, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons can be purchased below.

Grab some merch on https://t.co/2zAjNCkHJ1 - Grab some merch for your @animalcrossing character by scanning the QR code with Nook Link on your Nintendo Switch app. #venomprison #animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/1XijpVmOL8March 23, 2020

I made a @slipknot shirt on the new Animal Crossing and I am very proud 😊🖤 @CoreyTaylorRock pic.twitter.com/oVWuRARezjMarch 21, 2020

This is now just a thread of me making band merch and miscellaneous designs on animal crossing clothing pic.twitter.com/pJZVAjGn9bMarch 21, 2020

Metal band shirts have begun. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/b9LMBwMXIIMarch 21, 2020

