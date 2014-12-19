Anathema man launches pledge drive

Founding Anathema man Daniel Cavanagh has launched a PledgeMusic campaign for his upcoming solo covers album Memory And Meaning.

The 10-track record will pay tribute to artists who have influenced him over the years and includes his take on Pink Floyd’s High Hopes, Fleetwood Mac’s Big Love, Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill and U2’s With Or Without You.

Those who pre-order via his PledgeMusic page will gain access to a range of incentives including album updates, signed CDs, merchandise and personalised re-recordings of classic Anathema songs.

Cavanagh says: “Like all musicians, I am part of a long chain of discovery, as influences are infused into our work and that in turn is passed on to the listener. Finally the time has come to pay tribute to a few of my key influences growing up.

“I also crave a more direct, personal and sincere communication with the listener – I believe PledgeMusic can be used in such a way. That is why I am offering personal, unique and irreplaceable performances of my Anathema songs, personally dedicated to anyone you wish.”

He adds: “This album is performed entirely live in the studio with no overdubs of any kind. What you hear is what was performed. Simultaneous guitar, vocals and loops. Every breath and nuance is captured at the source.”

Part of the proceeds will also be donated to mental health charities.

Anathma released 11th studio outing Distant Satellites earlier this year and picked up the Anthem Award for album track Anathema at the Progressive Music Awards in September.

They’ll play four acoustic concerts at cathedrals across the UK in March.

Memory And Meaning tracklist

Big Love – Fleetwood Mac 2. Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush 3. With Or Without you – U2 4. Song To The Siren – Tim Buckley 5. How To Disappear Completely – Radiohead 6. River Man – Nick Drake 7. Smile Like You Mean It – The Killers 8. Romeo And Juliet – Dire Straits 9. Wasted Years – Iron Maiden 10. High Hopes – Pink Floyd

Mar 04: Leeds Minster

Mar 05: Exeter Cathedral

Mar 06: Winchester Cathedral

Mar 07: Liverpool Cathedral