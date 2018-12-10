Anarchy in the US: Lineup for 3-day punk festival revealed

A new camping, craft beer and punk music festival is set to take place next summer.

It’s called Camp Anarchy: 3 Day Punk Rock Campout and it’ll take place at Legend Valley, close to Columbus, Ohio, on May 31, June 1 and June 2.

Bands including The Offspring, Suicidal Tendencies, Rancid, NOFX, Bad Religion, Pennywise, X, Less Than Jake and Fear will play, while the festival will also see craft beer tastings and other entertainment in the shape of a Dodgeball Arena, Flea’s Market Vendor Village and more.

Pennywise’s Fletcher Dragge says: “Super stoked to be taking part in the first ever Camp Anarchy music and camping fest next year! Looks like Legend Valley will become ground zero for some serious punk rock debauchery and musical mayhem.

“The Offspring, Rancid, NOFX, Bad Religion, Pennywise, X, Suicidal Tendencies, Less Than Jake, Fear? What the fuck? Does the lineup get better?

“Craft beer tastings, shit to buy, shit to eat, booze to drink, and camping chaos till all hours? There is no question that this is gonna be a fucking crazy good three days! Not to mention, this will be NOFX's first performance in America in over a year. Who the fuck is gonna miss that shit? I’m not! See you in the pit.”

Tickets will go on sale on December 14 from 10am ET. Further information can be found on the festival's official website.