Amy Lee reveals the best song to get someone into Evanescence

Amy Lee has revealed the Evanescence song she thinks would be the best choice to introduce someone to the band for the very first time. The singer-songwriter, who founded Evanescence in 1995 and led them to worldwide fame via international smash debut album Fallen in 2003, revealed her choice to Revolver, and didn't got for an obvious pick like Bring Me To Life or Going Under. Rather, she's gone for a more modern Evanescence cut.

"It wouldn't be from the first album," she explains. "I feel like we got better after that. I know it seems weird to pick something off our new album [last year's The Bitter Truth], but I think I would. I think it'd probably be maybe the first track off the new album, Broken Pieces Shine. I feel like that encapsulates something thematically and lyrically that is very us. There's something about being the different ones, about being the broken ones, about being the people who have been through something. Those are our people."

"And I think it's a great song musically, as well," she adds. "The way that it kicks in, I put a lot of thought into that intro. Like, this is gonna be us coming back with our first music that's the rock stuff, first all-original album since 2011 — we need to come back with who we are."

Evanescence will finally undertake their much-delayed co-headline tour with Within Temptation across Europe later this year, with Amy et al also due to hit the States for an upcoming run with Korn starting later this month.

