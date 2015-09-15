Amity Affliction working on album no.5

The Amity Affliction’s Ahren Stringer says the band are hard at work writing the follow-up to 2014’s Let The Ocean Take Me.

The bassist reports that their heavy touring schedule had put the brakes on their creativity – but they‘re getting down to business ahead of their US tour with Chelsea Grin, which kicks off next month.

Stringer tells Loudwire: “We’re going to be writing for the new record, coming back to America and then going back to Europe after that and then going back to Australia and touring.

“We were meant to do some writing on the road but we haven’t been. It’s been busy, and if you’re not busy then all you want to do is chill out. We’re definitely trying to write but we’ve got a lot of songs written.”

And he won’t rest until the band have created their best ever work. He reports: “My future aspirations are just writing better music for each record and just trying to take it as far as we possibly can.”