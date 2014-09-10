Amaranthe stream Drop Dead Cynical

Swedish melodic metal outfit Amaranthe have released the first single from their forthcoming third album.

Drop Dead Cynical is lifted from Massive Addictive, which is released on October 21 via Spinefarm Records.

Guitarist and keyboardist Olof Morck says: “We have lived and breathed this album every hour and every day for the last year. To know the music is about to reach very one’s ears is beyond exciting.

“Massive Addictive is in every way the huge leap forward we wanted to achieve and the album definitely contains our strongest songwriting to date.”

The band have lined up a North American tour, which stats on September 25 in San Francisco.

Massive Addictive tracklist