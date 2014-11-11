Amaranthe inspired by stage musicals

Amaranthe singer Eliza Ryd says her musical background helps when it comes to writing material for the band.

She attended the Performing Arts School in Gothernburg, Sweden for three years where she studied music theory, theatre, singing and dancing. And with three vocalists in the band, she reveals her experience means they get the best out of each of them.

She tells Artisan News: “I get a lot of inspiration from the musical scene because that’s where I come from. I think it’s very cool because if you think about it, it’s exactly how a musical is usually built song-wise. If you want to express something, you use that person to sing it.”

Keyboardist and guitarist Olof Morck adds: “It falls into place naturally. Obviously everyone has a different range so we tend to treat it organically when we sit down and write we see what comes.”

They released Drop Dead Cynical from fourth album Massive Addictive earlier this year. And vocalist Jake E insists it has a different feel from the rest of the album tracks.

He says: “Usually for a song like ours the hook is always in the chorus, but this song has the hook in the guitar riff. What you remember after hearing it for the first time is more of less the guitar. I think it’s really cool. Olof came up with the drop dead cynical thing playing along with the words – the meaning of that whole thing. And on the second verse took it even further with philosophers from ancient Greece.”

Ryd revealed in October that she’s encountered sexism in the metal community but says the good comments outweigh the bad.

They’ll tour the UK next year to support Massive Addictive, with five dates across the UK.

Mar 17: London O2 Academy

Mar 19: Glasgow ABC2

Mar 20: Manchester Academy 3

Mar 21: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 22: Bristol The Marble Factory