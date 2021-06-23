Always wanted to know how to write a Ghost song? We have good news

Ever wondered what goes into writing a Ghost song? Now, we might not have the exact formula, but we think this parody demonstration gets pretty close.

Comedy/metal outfit Raised By Owls have put together an informative step-by-step guide on how to replicate Ghost’s sound. Of course, there’s a whole lot more to metal’s greatest occult party band than just meaty guitar hooks and theatrical singing – there’s the ghoulish stage costume and the holy name for starters – and this video brilliantly lays out all the elements you need to nail a perfect Ghost track.

Firstly, there’s Step One – “buy a pope outfit” – which is to be expected. Then there are our personal favourites: Step Three – “research and find loads of cool imagery of Satanism and the Yakult” – and Step Four – “choose a wicked stage name". The comedy duo suggest 'Papa Ambrosia' might work well – and if you don’t have much of a sweet tooth, or you're based outside of the UK, Ambrosia is a food brand which mostly sells custard, FYI.

With the basics covered, Step Five finally reveals the secret behind Ghost’s hallmark sonic identity: “You probably just rewrite an Abba song but with distorted guitars I imagine”, as Abba’s Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) and Ghost’s Rats play over the top in a highly satisfying jumble.

Just to make things clear, although the video seems like straight up Ghost-lampooning, Raised By Owls have actually stated in the caption: "Before anybody starts complaining, this is a joke. We’re all big fans of Ghost."

In their other videos, you can find Raised By Owls acting out other chucklesome scenarios such as 'Sleep Paralysis but the demon is the snare drum from St. Anger' and 'If metalheads talked to each other like they do in the comment section'.

Watch 'How To Write A Ghost Song' below: